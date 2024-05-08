Niger receives 1,437.5 metric tons of grains – Tribune Online

Niger State Government has received 1,437.5 metric tons of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the vulnerable people in the State.

The food commodities include 550 Metric tons (11,000 of 50 kg bags) of maize, 660 Metric tons (13,000 of 50 kg bags) of Sorghum, and 247.5 Metric tons (4,750 of 50 kg bags) of millet.

The Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago received the items from the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Hajiya Zubaida Umaru, at the Government House Minna.

He commended the President for his concern for the less privileged in the country.

The Governor, who assured…