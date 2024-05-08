Police dismiss report of gunmen killing 21 soldiers in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has dismissed a report indicating that 21 Nigerian soldiers have been killed in Anambra State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who dismissed the news via a statement in Awka on Wednesday, urged the public to disregard the report.

According to Ikenga, the Anambra State Police Command is aware of a misleading, unfounded, and false report titled Gunmen Kill 21 Soldiers in Anambra, recently peddled by some online media and national dailies. The Command wishes to state that the report is untrue, a product of fiction, and the handiwork of mischief-makers.

Also, the Command, in dismay at the news, has observed that the said hospital…