Tinubu’s 8 point agenda incentivizes Agri-business investments – Tuggar – Tribune Online

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring food security and the development of agribusinesses as a top priority of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Minister disclosed this during a high-level dialogue session on the theme; “From Food Security to Thriving Agribusiness: The Case for a U.S.-Africa Strategic Agribusiness Partnership, at the ongoing US-Africa Business Summit, holding in Dallas, Texas.

The Minister stated that food security is top on the list of President Tinubu’s eight-point agenda, followed by fighting poverty, growth, job, creation, access to capital, inclusivity, rule of law and fighting…