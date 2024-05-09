Brother Bernard! – Tribune Online

Back in the days when I used to stay in a face-me-I-slap-you apartment in Surulere, I used to have a neighbour whom everyone fondly called Brother Bernard. Brother Bernard happened to have fled from the seminary on the day he was to be ordained as a Catholic priest. It was at the point of ordination that Brother Bernard realized that becoming a Catholic priest meant that he would be single forever. How was he supposed to resist all the Bakassii and bress on the streets of Lagos? Ko possible now! When he first told me he was going to the seminary, I laughed so hard because I thought it was a prank. “You want to go to the seminary because you are named Brother Bernard, and you think…