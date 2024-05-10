EFCC nets 132 suspected fraudsters in Osun, Kwara, Cross River

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended 132 suspected internet fraudsters across various locations in Kwara, Cross River, and Osun States.

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson for the EFCC, revealed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Oyewale stated that 64 suspected cybercriminals were arrested in Ede, Osun State, based on actionable intelligence regarding their suspicious fraudulent activities in the area.

“Recovered items from the suspects include 18 exotic vehicles, 18 laptops, 112 mobile phones, three Play Station games, five motorcycles, and other incriminating documents,” he noted.

ALSO READ: Police take control of Rivers House of…