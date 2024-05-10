Gov Sani hosts Prince Harry in Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna hosted the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, the second son of the British King, who visited the state to interact with veteran soldiers and wounded soldiers as part of his visit to the country.

Receiving the British royal family at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House Kaduna on Friday, Governor Sani said that Prince Harry is an inspiration to youths and an epitome of patriotism.

“I am extremely delighted to welcome Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to Kaduna State, the heartbeat of Northern Nigeria and Nigeria’s Center of Learning.

“Your visit reminds us of another happy event 68 years ago when Queen Elizabeth II, your grandmother, was welcomed to Kaduna on…