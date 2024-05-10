Prophet Olu Alo congratulates Oyebanji as ‘Governor of the Year’

Prophet Sam Olu Alo, the Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Grace Of Mercy Prayer Mountain World-wide, extends warm congratulations to Governor Biodun Oyebanji on receiving the Governor of the Year award.

The cleric commends Oyebanji’s proven integrity, exceptional leadership, and remarkable development initiatives in Ekiti State.

Governor Oyebanji was honored with the Governor of the Year 2023 (Community Development) award by the Independent Newspaper last Sunday in Lagos.

Additionally, the cleric announces the launch of Adamimogo 107.1FM, Ido-Ekiti on Thursday, May 9, with the station’s dedication ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024.

