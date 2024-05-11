10 stunning portraits from AMVCA 2024 opening ceremony, cultural night

The most anticipated AMVCA weekend is here! And, the 10th edition opened with a glamorous cultural night in Lagos.

African stars, on Friday 10th of May, 2024, flocked to the buzzing city of Lagos to commemorate the event.

Decked out in stunning native attire representing every corner of Africa, the event exuded grandeur.

With impeccable grooming adding to the allure, the night showcased the epitome of African sophistication. Keep scrolling to see some of our favourites:

ALEXX EKUBO

ROSELINE AFIJE (LIQUOROSE)

TOMIKE ADEOYE

LATEEF ADEDIMEJI

TOPE OLOWONIYAN



IYABO OJO

NEO and VENITA AKPOFURE