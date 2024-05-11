10 stunning portraits from AMVCA 2024 opening ceremony, cultural night

The most anticipated AMVCA weekend is here! And, the 10th edition opened with a glamorous cultural night in Lagos.

African stars, on Friday 10th of May, 2024, flocked to the buzzing city of Lagos to commemorate the event.

Also read: AMVCA 2024: Neo, Venita win best dressed male, female at cultural day

Decked out in stunning native attire representing every corner of Africa, the event exuded grandeur.
With impeccable grooming adding to the allure, the night showcased the epitome of African sophistication. Keep scrolling to see some of our favourites:

ALEXX EKUBO

10 stunning portraits from AMVCA 2024 opening ceremony, cultural night

ROSELINE AFIJE (LIQUOROSE)

Liquowrose 10 stunning portraits from AMVCA 2024 opening ceremony, cultural night

 

TOMIKE ADEOYE

Tomike Adeoye 10 stunning portraits from AMVCA 2024 opening ceremony, cultural night

LATEEF ADEDIMEJI

Lateef 10 stunning portraits from AMVCA 2024 opening ceremony, cultural night

TOPE OLOWONIYAN

Tope 10 stunning portraits from AMVCA 2024 opening ceremony, cultural night
IYABO OJO

Iyabo Ojo 10 stunning portraits from AMVCA 2024 opening ceremony, cultural night

NEO and VENITA AKPOFURE

AMVCA 2024: Neo, Venita win best dressed male, female at cultural day



Source: Nigerian Tribune

