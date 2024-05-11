Alleged court contempt: CSOs refute allegations against EFCC boss

A coalition of civil society organisations raised serious alarm that the recent allegations against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, by a group a lawyers is a planned attack to distracting the head of the graft agency from the fight against corruption in the country.

Some lawyers had on Friday accused the EFCC boss of flagrantly disregarding valid court orders and breaching the constitutional rights of Nigerians.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Convener of the civil society coalition and Chairman of Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria, Mr. Adams Otakwu, said that the allegations against the EFCC by the lawyers…