AMVCA 2024: Full list of nominees

The past year has witnessed a remarkable surge in Africa’s dynamic entertainment sector. From captivating films and series to thought-provoking documentaries and attention-grabbing social media content, talents from West, East, and Southern Africa have demonstrated excellence both on-screen and behind the scenes. Now, it’s time to honour their remarkable achievements.

In no particular order, here are the AMVCA 10 nominees.

Best Supporting Actor

1. Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

2. Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

3. Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

4. Itele D Icon (Jagun Jagun)

5. Gregory Ojefua (This is Lagos)

6. Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

7. Ropo Ewenla (Over The Bridge)

Best Lead Actor

1….