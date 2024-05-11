Army probes visual footage of protesting soldiers in Sokoto

The Army Headquarters has announced investigation into a viral footage showing soldiers protesting at the 8 Division Garrison detention facility in Sokoto.

The footage, circulating on social media, depicts personnel held in custody expressing grievances.

In a statement signed Saturday by Onyema Nwachukwu, Major General Director Army Public Relations, the Army regretted the incident adding that it would not condone the soldiers’ behaviour, which constitutes mutiny and misconduct.

According to the report, the Chief of Army Staff has ordered a probe to determine if the incident is isolated or widespread in similar facilities.

“Undoubtedly, the Sokoto barracks detention facility…