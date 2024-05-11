CSO plans 10-day programme on constructive nation building

A Civil Society Organisation, Naija Connect, has disclosed that plans have been concluded to organize a 10-day ‘sit out’ program in Abuja to encourage people to channel their energies into constructive nation-building projects.

The Naija Connect Convener, Iretidola Ojekhoa, stated at a press conference in Abuja that Nigerians are dissatisfied with many aspects of the economy, security, food supply, inflation, exchange rates, and the high cost of transportation due to high pump prices.

However, she mentioned that Nigerians do not have a common platform to project their voices and concerns.

According to her: “There are questions to be answered, such as: What do people want the…