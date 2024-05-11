FG begins review of visa policy

The Federal Government has commenced the process of review of the nation’s visa and immigration policy as a way to bolster ease of doing business in the country.

Minister of Interior Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, speaking at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on Nigeria Visa Policy on Saturday in Abuja, said there was urgent need to remove all the bottlenecks which have continued to encumber access to the country by foreign investors and tourists alike.

He, however, said Nigeria would also endeavour to strike a balance on the principle of reciprocity in issuance of visas to foreigners seeking to enter the country without losing the economic value.

Tunji-Ojo noted that…