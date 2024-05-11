Finance Minister visits JET motor company assembly plant for CNG buses

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Olawale Edun, has visited the JET Motor Company (JET) Assembly Plant in Lagos, where Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses are being assembled under the Presidential CNG Initiative.

JET, which is located in Lagos, is one of the four assembly plants picked by the PCNGi to assemble semi knocked down components of climate-friendly CNG and electric buses and tricycles, which will soon be rolled out to slash transportation costs.

JET also has the capacity to convert petrol buses to CNG.

Temitope Ajayi, SSA Media and Publicity to President Tinubu said in a statement on Saturday that after going round the JET plant on Friday, Edun…