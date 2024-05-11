Hundreds feared dead in Afghanistan flash floods

Hundreds of people are feared dead after flash flooding hit northern Afghanistan, with warnings the toll could rise after further storms across the region.

Taliban officials said that at least 150 have been killed, while the World Food Programme says more than 300 have died, after heavy rainfall hit five districts in Baghlan province on Friday night.

Pictures on social media showed torrents of water sweeping through houses in several villages, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The country has been hit by unusually heavy rainfall over the last few weeks, with floods killing scores of people since mid-April.

Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s interior ministry,…