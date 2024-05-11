Kogi Hajj commission commences vaccination of pilgrims

Kogi State Hajj Commission will commence the vaccination of intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj operation to the Holy land of Saudi Arabia on Monday 13 May, 2024.

According to the management of the state Hajj Commission, Pilgrims’ vaccination programme will be held as follows;

The vaccination for intending pilgrims from Kogi Central and East senatorial Districts will hold on Monday 13th May, 2024.

According to the Commission, pilgrims from the West Senatorial District would be vaccinated on Tuesday, 14th May 2024.

The statement added that the vaccination will Commence from 8.00 am each day at the Commission office in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM…