Merry Men! Dr Smile hosts Kayode Adamolekun on birthday

Popular comedian and master of ceremonies, Olalekan Abegunde known as Dr Smile, pulled a big mark recently by hosting businessman, Kayode Adamolekun, on his 48th birthday.

The celebration held at the floating lounge of the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta and had friends and associates of the celebrant, CEO of DOAK in attendance.

The 4-hour non-stop celebration featured games, remarks and a special rendition and a toast to long life and prosperity.

The celebrant, a successful businessman and a philanthropist, has huge investments in Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Mining across Africa.

