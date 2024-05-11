RMD, Chimeze Imo, Kehinde Bankole, Genovevah  win big at AMVCA 2024

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) unfolded on Saturday, May 11th, 2024, in Lagos.

The evening blended glamour, moving speeches, and deserving recognition for Africa’s entertainment and film stars.

The event started with a dazzling display of fashion on the esteemed red carpet, showcasing elegant attire and captivating style.

Throughout the prestigious awards ceremony, exceptional talent from across the African entertainment industry was acknowledged and celebrated across over 20 categories, including television programs, films, and other creative endeavors.

See full list of winners below:

Best Supporting Actor

Demola Adedoyin…