Tinubu announces FG’s takeover of Oba Adetona’s policy school

President Bola Tinubu has hinted at federal government’s decision to take over the running and management of Oba Adetona’s Post-Graduate School on Policy and Governance Studies owned by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

He also conferred the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the royal father to mark his 90th birthday celebration, extolling his commitment to the advancement of education in education.

Speaking on Friday during a ceremony to mark the monarch’s 90th birthday at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun, President Tinubu who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted Oba’s transcendental…