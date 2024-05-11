Yaba Buluku Boyz says Burna Boy propel their song to success

After their 2021 hit single, ‘Yaba Buluku’ gained some traction across Africa, the Mozambican trio recruited Burna Boy for the remix version that rocketed them to success.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Yaba Buluku Boyz made up of DJ Tarico, Nelson Tivane, and Preck said although their breakout single ‘Yaba Buluku’ was already getting attention in some African countries, featuring Nigerian mega star Burna Boy propelled the song to global success.

“The song was already big but when we did the remix with Burna, it took us to another level and took the song to the world,” Nelson Tivane said. “When we did the remix with Burna, the song blew up around the world. The…