10th AMVCA: Five quick facts about multiple award-winning ‘Breath of Life’

The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) night has come and gone, but the memories from the event will continue to linger for a long time.

If there was one movie that stood out from the crowd of all the nominated movies of the year at the highly-coveted awards, then it is Amazon Prime Video’s original film ‘Breath of Life’.

Not only was the movie the highlight of the day at the ceremony held at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, on Saturday, but the movie also went home with the highest awards, winning 5 out of the 11 categories it was nominated for.

Apart from winning the highly-rated ‘Movie of the Year’ award, Breath of…