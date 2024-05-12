Abia gov to declare BSN 57th national board meeting open

THE governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti will declare open the 57th National Board Meeting of the Bible Society of Nigeria in Umuahia, Abia State.

The spokesman of the society, Mr Ben Mordi made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, recently.

The meeting which will be hosted by the southeast zone is scheduled for May 12-17.

Mordi said the event will feature a Divine Service that will take place at Queen Elizabeth Chapel, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Aba Road, Umuahia on Wednesday, May 15 during which the governor will formally declare it open.

The annual event will be presided over by the President and Board Chairman of The Society, Bishop Dr. Timothy Banwo,

The…