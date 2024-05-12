Anambra: Cultism is forbidden in NOCEN, Provost warns new students

The newly-appointed Provost of Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe (NOCEN), Dr Justina Anyadiegwu, has warned the newly admitted students not to be involved in any sort of cultism, stressing that the College forbid the practice.

The Provost gave the warning while delivering her address at the occasion of the 27th cum 43rd combined matriculation for Nigeria Certificate of Education (NCE) and Bachelor of Education(B. Ed) students of the 2023/2024 session, held at the College Arena, Nsugbe in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, over the weekend.

Anyadiegwu, after congratulating the matriculating students, said that phone lines and email addresses would be…