Bauchi commissioner inaugurates management of state

The reconstituted board and management of the Bauchi State Agency for Sustainable Microfinance have been inaugurated with a mandate to open up small businesses and enterprises for growth and development.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the State Commissioner for Cooperatives, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Hon. Sadiq Hamisu Shira, over the weekend.

The Commissioner said that the inauguration was a momentous occasion, as the Ministry took a significant step forward in the collective efforts to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and support the growth of microfinance institutions in the state.

He further said that the Bauchi State Agency for Sustainable…