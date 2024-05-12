Court acquits Ojukwu varsity student of rape, armed robbery charges

After he was arrested in 2022 over an alleged rape, armed robbery and other crimes, a children, sexual and Gender-based Violence (GBV) Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has found one Michael Arinze not guilty of the said offences contained in nine-count charge against him.
Consequently, the court presided over by Honourable Justice Peace Otti discharged and acquitted the defendant; who was a two hundred level student of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University when he was arrested.
Delivering her judgement, Justice Otti noted that facts presented by the prosecution were not proven beyond…
Source: Nigerian Tribune