Court acquits Ojukwu varsity student of rape, armed robbery charges

After he was arrested in 2022 over an alleged rape, armed robbery and other crimes, a children, sexual and Gender-based Violence (GBV) Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has found one Michael Arinze not guilty of the said offences contained in nine-count charge against him.

Consequently, the court presided over by Honourable Justice Peace Otti discharged and acquitted the defendant; who was a two hundred level student of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University when he was arrested.

Delivering her judgement, Justice Otti noted that facts presented by the prosecution were not proven beyond…