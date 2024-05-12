CSO gets court nod to challenge NCDMB alleged secret recruitment

A civil society organisation, Incorporated Trustees of Citizens Awareness against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CACASVI), has been granted leave to challenge the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) over its secretive recruitment practices.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Olumuyiwa Onlede, on Sunday in Abuja, said with the support of FOI Counsel, a specialized law firm focused on Freedom of Information litigation and research, CACASVI is taking NCDMB to court for its failure to disclose crucial information about its staff and hiring processes.

The organization is seeking certified true copies of the board’s staff nominal roll,…