Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration, APC chieftain begs Nigerians

Chief Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has appealed to Nigerians not to give up on the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), appealed while speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Sunday.

He described Tinubu as a “true democrat”, who will fulfil all his electoral promises to Nigerians.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that the various economic policies by the President, such as fuel subsidy removal, and unification of the naira, among others, which look like pain, were the foundation upon which a prosperous Nigeria would be built.

The APC…