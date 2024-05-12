Firm partners FCTA on Abuja smart city project

A firm, Havel Corporate Concept, an affiliate of iosafe Nigeria, has entered into a partnership with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on the Abuja smart city project.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Dr Ahmed Badanga, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend during a press briefing, said the designed road map for the Abuja smart city project will be launched in July 2024.

He said the project, which is aimed at collaborating with strategic stakeholders, especially the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), would transform Abuja into a city where every service would be at your fingertips.

He said the plan would help in deploying…