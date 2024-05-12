Group seeks empowerment of youths for social change in Africa

A youth-based organisation in Nigeria, Inspiration Care and Development Center (ICDC) has organised the second cohort of the African Youth Leadership and Innovation Workshop in Lusaka, Zambia with a call on stakeholders to engineer reforms towards youth development for social change.

The event followed the inaugural session which held in Kigali, Rwanda in November 2023 and had over 30 participants drawn from Nigeria, Cameroon, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

This event continues to empower young leaders from across Africa with essential skills for social change and sustainable development.

The Head Of Communication/Logistics, ICDC, Anthonia Mbadugha, in a…