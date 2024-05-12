Metalphysics: Muraina Akeem’s loud celebration

The exhibition marking the artist’s 30th studio practice anniversary showcased sculptures that blend the raw beauty of metal with beautiful storytelling, creating a symphony of form and narrative that resonates with profound depth and meaning.

SCULPTOR Muraina Akeem waited 12 years between his first solo exhibition, ‘The Eden Before Us’, and the second, ‘Metalphysics’, which closed on Saturday, May 4, at Signature Beyond Art Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos.

But it was well worth the wait, as ‘Metalphysics’, with three sub-themes ‘The cows, The Pastures, and The Tenants’, also marked his 30th studio practice anniversary.

In the well-received show that opened on April 27,…