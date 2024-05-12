NNPC, NOSL hit first oil in Akwa Ibom

NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NNPC E&P Ltd.), NNPC Ltd.’s flagship upstream subsidiary, and Natural Oilfield Services Ltd. (NOSL), a subsidiary of Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Ltd. (SEEPCO), have announced the successful commencement of oil production at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

This was revealed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye.

It reads,” The production, which commenced on the 6th of May 2024, with 6,000 barrels of oil, is expected to be ramped up to 40,000 barrels per day by May 27th, 2024.

“The first oil flow from OML 13 is a historic milestone in the partnership…