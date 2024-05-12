The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Abia State chapter has urged the state Governor, Alex Otti to come out clean on the issue of pension arrears in the state.

The PDP said that Otti is making unproductive efforts, seeking cheap popularity by peddling lies to confuse and deceive the good but unsuspecting people of Abia State about the pension situation in the state.

Elder Abraham Amah, Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary said that In the last two months, Abia pensioners have been trending for the wrong reasons, wherein governor Alex Otti claimed that he had cleared their outstanding nine years or ten years pension arrears.

“To show further proof that the…