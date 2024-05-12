Red Cross seeks solutions to insecurity in Nigeria

Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has solicited more funding and also called for an end to insecurity as well as sustainable solutions to climate change to sustain its humanitarian activities in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2024 World Red Cross Day in Abuja, the President of the Nigeria Red Cross Society of Nigeria, Prince Adeaga Oluyemisi Adetayo, also called for more funding and support as humanitarian challenges are increasing while funding is dwindling.

World Red Cross Day is observed on the 8th of May every year. It is dedicated to those suffering from natural disasters, armed conflicts, and other crises.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is “Keeping Humanity Alive”, it is…