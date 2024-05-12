Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria sets new agenda as new executive committee emerges

The Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN) has unveiled its inaugural executive committee, ushering in a new era of leadership and advocacy for screenwriters across the nation.

Following an election process in the final quarter of 2023, the executive committee, led by President Yinka Ogun, is poised to champion the interests and aspirations of Nigeria’s vibrant screenwriting community.

The newly appointed executive committee comprises professionals committed to advancing the guild’s mission.

Joining President Yinka Ogun are Joy Elumelu, National Secretary; Ayo Omisade, Financial Officer; and Bunmi Ajakaiye, Media and Public Relations Officer.

At the core of the SWGN’s mandate is…