AJU felicitates Prof. Ekeng-Itua, first black woman PhD in Cybernetics

The Senate, Management, Staff, and Students of Arthur Jarvis University, AJU, Cross River State, have congratulated Professor Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua, the first black woman to earn a Ph.D. in cybernetics, with heartfelt wishes.
In a remarkable achievement that has captured the attention of the global academic community, Professor Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua became the world’s first black woman to hold a Ph.D. in the field of cybernetics.
The institution congratulated the esteemed scholar in a statement signed by the Chancellor of the University, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Calabar, the State capital.
In the statement, the institution lauded…
Source: Nigerian Tribune