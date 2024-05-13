AJU felicitates Prof. Ekeng-Itua, first black woman PhD in Cybernetics

The Senate, Management, Staff, and Students of Arthur Jarvis University, AJU, Cross River State, have congratulated Professor Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua, the first black woman to earn a Ph.D. in cybernetics, with heartfelt wishes.

In a remarkable achievement that has captured the attention of the global academic community, Professor Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua became the world’s first black woman to hold a Ph.D. in the field of cybernetics.

The institution congratulated the esteemed scholar in a statement signed by the Chancellor of the University, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Calabar, the State capital.

In the statement, the institution lauded…