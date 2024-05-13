Bullied Lead British school students sues for N500m, public apology

Namtira Bwala, a student of Lead British International School, Abuja, who was bullied by her colleagues in the school, has filed a civil suit against the school management.

Bwala said that the school failed in its obligation to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for her.

The suit was filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, through her lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe, Founding Partner for Deji Adeyanju and Partners. She is seeking, among other things, a public apology to be published in two national dailies and N500 million in general damages.

She claimed, among other things, “A declaration that by the claimant’s studentship in the defendant’s…