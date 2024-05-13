Culture Minister briefs FEC on UNESCO’s inscription for Sango Festival, Midwifery Traditions

The Minister of Arts Culture and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, has announced the Ministry’s success in pushing for UNESCO’s inscription of the Sango festival Oyo and the multinational nominating of Midwifery: Knowledge Skills and Practices.

The Minister disclosed this during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While briefing the Council on the strategic activities of the Ministry since its establishment in August 2023, Barrister Musawa said that the achievement was made possible through the Ministry’s tireless efforts and strategic collaborations at the national and international levels, in line with…