Declare state of emergency in housing sector,

Perturbed by the increasing homelessness among Nigerians, the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the housing industry.

The call is coming amidst a looming housing crisis in the country.

This passionate plea by HDAN comes on the heels of the discovery by the Lagos State Government of several dwelling places beneath the Dolphin Estate bridge in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the Executive Director of HDAN, Mr Festus Adebayo, these under-bridge apartments comprised 86 partitioned rooms, measuring “10×10 and 12×10” in size, with occupants paying an average annual rent of N250,000 each.

He appealed to the…