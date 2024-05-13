Kogi SEMA boss lauds Ododo over rescue of kidnapped students

The Executive Secretary of the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has praised the proactive steps taken by Governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, which led to the rescue of the kidnapped students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) hours after his visit.

In a statement personally signed by him, the Executive Secretary said the assurance given to parents, the university management, and the public serves as a morale booster, reinforcing their confidence in the government’s capacity to come to their aid in this critical moment.

He noted that the quick response of the Governor boosted the morale of conventional security agents, local vigilante men, and…