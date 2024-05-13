Lagos govt to reintroduce scouting in public schools

The Lagos State Government is set to reintroduce scouting activities in its primary and secondary schools across the 20 local governments and 34 LCDAs.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, stated this on Monday shortly after he was inducted as the executive member of the Scout Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Council.

He was decorated and inducted together with the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, at a brief investiture ceremony held at the Lagos Resource Centre, Ojodu.

Speaking further, the commissioner said he is excited that he joined the association, which he was unable to join when he was in secondary school over…