Let Nigeria remain indivisible – Tribune Online

IT is not by accident that we are a black race. The Almighty Father planned it so. There are also the white race, the brown race and races with mixture of colours. We the black race had experienced slavery. The sweat of the black people built the White House in the USA. Today, let all races live in peace together. We should remember that as human beings we live forever. Death as a human being is a short span of ones’ entire existence. At death, we pass into the beyond. The duration in the beyond varies with each individual –depending on how he or she had fared while on earth – being good or evil.

