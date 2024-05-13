NDLEA arrests 75-year-old grandpa in Ekiti, 70-year-old grandma in Benue for illicit drugs dealing

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday arrested a 75-year-old grandpa, Jibril (surname withheld) with 7.5 kilogrammes of cannabis at Oke-asa village, Ijero-Ekiti, Ekiti State during a raid.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday that the agency also arrested a 70-year-old grandma, Tikwase (surname withheld) with 15.6 kilogramme of same substance on May 9 during an operation at Achusa and International Market road, Makurdi, Benue State.

The agency, the statement said, also intercepted three trailer loads of opioids comprising 3,450,000 pills and 344,000 bottles of codeine syrup at Abule Ado in Amuwo…