Putin removes Sergei Shoigu as Russia’s defence minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin has removed his long-standing ally Sergei Shoigu as defence minister, the Kremlin has announced.

The 68-year-old has been in the role since 2012 and is to be appointed secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

Papers published by the upper chamber of the Russian parliament said Shoigu will be replaced by Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

The Kremlin said the defence ministry needed to stay “innovative”.

Russian government papers show Putin wants Shoigu to take over from Nikolai Patrushev on the powerful security council.

It is not yet clear what Patrushev’s new post will be.

Shoigu has close links with President Putin, often taking him…