Ovarian cancer forms in the ovaries and can lead to various health problems, such as abdominal pain and bloating.

Here are seven (7) essential tips to help prevent ovarian cancer:

1. Become a mother: Giving birth may reduce the risk of ovarian cancer.

2. Breastfeed your child: Breastfeeding has been shown to lower the risk of ovarian cancer.

3. Avoid talcum products: Completely avoid using talcum powder or other talcum products, as they may increase the risk of ovarian cancer.

4. Exercise regularly: Engage in physical activity for at least three days a week to help reduce the risk of ovarian cancer.

5. Refrain from smoking: Avoid all forms of smoking, as it may increase the risk of…