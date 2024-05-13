Tinubu, help NIPOST succeed – Tribune Online

How seemingly insignificant things work in a country can make that country look great. Take something as insignificant and as seemingly irrelevant as our postal services. Just after the internet revolution and the coming of email, the post offices in Nigeria nearly all died.

But the post offices in other countries did not die. With the information technology revolution that took place at the dawn of the millennium, other countries tied their postal systems to that revolution and made them relevant.

A parcel from the US and the UK or anywhere else in the world takes a maximum of two weeks to get to Nigeria. While the parcel is en route, a recipient gets real time notice of the…