US govt, FCMB to facilitate $10m loan for Nigeria’s private, health sectors’ growth

At a ceremony held at the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director, Melissa Jones, affirmed the U.S. government’s commitment to strengthen Nigeria’s health sector and private sector resilience with a new partnership agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, USAID and the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will collaborate with FCMB to facilitate $10 million in loans. The new partnership will assist FCMB to expand access to finance for underserved borrowers, women and youth, the health sector, and small and medium-sized enterprises throughout Nigeria.

