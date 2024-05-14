100th anniversary: Total Energies to reward 100 African startups

Following the success of the first three editions, TotalEnergies begins another Startupper of the Year Challenge, in 32 African countries.

For this special edition, organised against the backdrop of the Company’s centennial year, 100 entrepreneurs from across the continent will be recognized and rewarded via three prize categories.

This new edition reaffirmed TotalEnergies’ commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship and supporting the socio-economic development of African countries in which the Company is present.

The Challenge strengthens the social fabric in local communities by helping the continent’s most innovative entrepreneurs carry out their projects.

In all,…