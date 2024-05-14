Bears persists at NGX as investors lose N132.7bn

On Tuesday, equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) continued its descent as bears dominated the Lagos bourse on Tuesday, leaving the benchmark index lower by 0.24 per cent to close at 97,473.98 basis points.

Basically, sell pressures in blue-chip Zenith Bank, First Bank of Nigeria Holdings and United Bank for Africa were the primary drivers of the drag on the overall market’s performance having dipped on share value by 0.86 per cent, 2.00 per cent and 2.34 per cent, respectively.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) dipped to 30.36 per cent.

The market capitalization also declined by 0.24 per cent to settle at N55.13 trillion, leaving equities investors with a…