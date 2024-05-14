Don’t give up on Tinubu, APC chieftain tells Nigerians

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Chief Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has appealed to Nigerians not to give up on the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), appealed while speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, according to NAN report.

He described Tinubu as a “true democrat”, who would fulfill all his electoral promises to Nigerians.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that the various economic policies by the President, such as fuel subsidy removal, unification of the naira, among others, which look like pain, were foundation upon which a prosperous Nigeria would be…