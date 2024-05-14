Edo, Ondo elections: INEC Chairman talks tough

Chairman of the Indepedent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has again expressed strong dissaffection over the failure by election monitoring groups to submit reports of their findings and recommendations to the Commission.

Speaking on Tuesday at a Consultative meeting with Civil Society Organisations, the INEC Chairman warned that observer groups which reneged on mandatory submissions of their reports would be denied accreditation in forthcoming elections.

He said: “As we inch closer to Election Day in Edo State, it is also imperative to remind CSOs of the need to submit your applications for election observation in earnest along with the required…